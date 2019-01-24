Home Opinions Editorials

Priyanka card could be Rahul’s best shot

Heartland politics has often determined the perception battle in India.

Published: 24th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Heartland politics has often determined the perception battle in India. That’s why a three-term chief minister, considered a brand in himself, had to contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to prove his pan-India appeal. Not that anyone doubted Narendra Modi’s popularity in the run-up to the 2014 elections. UP, with its largest share of Lok Sabha seats, has an elevated place in India’s electoral mathematics. Without padding up for a big fight there, it’s difficult to capture the imagination or confidence of the electorate, to convince them of being a serious player. 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to prop up sister Priyanka Gandhi, ignoring the dynasty jibe, and another charismatic contemporary, Jyotiraditya Scindia, as AICC general secretaries of eastern and western UP, can be described as a dramatic but risky gamble, open to both positive and negative interpretation. Along with the rejig that was affected on the side, in bringing K C Venugopal as general secretary, organisation, this could be seen as a generational overhaul, even though the latter post is seen that of a rubber stamp. This appears to be an audacious reply to the criticism Rahul faced for having to instal members of the old guard, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, despite posting a win in three Hindi heartland states. To show that he’s not only in control of the party, but is ready to use what ammunition he has in his armoury. It’s also an admission that this Lok Sabha election is like no other. 

However, amidst all the breathless excitement, and questions of whether this would make UP a three-cornered election, it has to be underlined that this move also belongs to the era of a supreme leader making decisions. Not that of a Congress which had to become a mass movement, an ordinary people’s party, to win independence. This about winning and losing elections!

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp