The elephant in the afghan room

Hours before resuming talks with US special representative for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad and his team in the Qatari capital Doha, the Taliban attacked an Afghan intelligence base, killing over 100 Afghan security personnel. This is the fourth time Khalilzad is meeting the Taliban in an attempt to negotiate a solution.

The talks had been cancelled earlier due to what the Taliban described as “conflicting agendas” of the two sides. While the US wanted the Taliban to abjure violence and join the political process, the Taliban, which refuses to recognise the current government in Kabul, demanded that the US troops leave Afghanistan and release Taliban prisoners. Announcing the resumption of talks Monday, a Taliban spokesman claimed the US had accepted an agenda of “ending the occupation of Afghanistan and preventing Afghanistan from being used against other countries in the future”.

While the Taliban wants a deadline for US withdrawal, it has made no concessions on its part, and nothing was mentioned about what would happen in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal. The attack on the intelligence base was to prove that the Taliban was negotiating from a position of strength. Which brings us to the elephant in the room: Pakistan, which has trained, supported and armed the Taliban, and believes that Afghanistan is its strategic backyard.

The only reason the US and allied forces in Afghanistan could not defeat the Taliban militarily in over 17 years is because Pakistan gave them refuge while gleefully taking American money for “supporting” the war on terror. And now, encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s talk of withdrawing troops, Pakistan is blatantly asserting that its arch-rival India has no role to play in Afghanistan. So what if Afghanistan is a sovereign nation with the right to choose its friends, and the government in Kabul is deeply distrustful and suspicious of Pakistan? But Islamabad forgets one thing: The world, and the ordinary Afghan, have not forgotten the brutal Taliban regime, and will never allow it to return without a fight.