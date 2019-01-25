Home Opinions Editorials

When all that’s ugly about politics came out

Horse-trading, name-calling and unabashed display of money and muscle power—the latest series of political developments in Karnataka has brought out all that’s ugly about Indian politics.

Published: 25th January 2019

Horse-trading, name-calling and unabashed display of money and muscle power—the latest series of political developments in Karnataka has brought out all that’s ugly about Indian politics. While parties plotted against each other and attempts were made to dislodge the state government, some legislators changed loyalties overnight, some went missing, the rest were herded into resorts and a couple traded blows like petty goons.

As the matter stands now, one MLA is hospitalised and another is on the run, having been accused of attempt to murder, and the missing ones are yet to surface. It’s a matter of shame that elected representatives chose to behave in such a manner and thought nothing of exposing themselves to ridicule. All they deserve is utter contempt. And the truth is, no party is in a position to claim the moral high ground.

The Congress seems to have shot itself in the foot by taking its MLAs to a resort even after managing to keep most of its flock intact despite serious poaching attempts. The move ended up destroying the advantage it had gained over the BJP. In the resort, one MLA was allegedly thrashed by another in a fight that was a fallout of the ongoing political machinations. While the Congress suspended the attacker, J N Ganesh, the damage was already done. The fact that police have not been able to track Ganesh so far raises doubts about the efficacy of the investigation and intentions of the government and the Congress.

Whatever happened in the resort was not something that was expected of people’s representatives. If the Congress wants to reclaim the lost ground and limit the damage, it must expel Ganesh from the party and also explore options to disqualify him from his position. On its part, the government must ensure that the law takes its course and instruct police to apprehend the absconding MLA. While the Congress can’t wash its hands of the shameful episode, it can at least make amends. If not, it may have to pay a heavy price in the coming elections.

