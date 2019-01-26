Home Opinions Editorials

Give a thought to the realities of our republic

For decades, India remained in the top spot, a reflection of its huge population and the gigantic nature of the problem.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

India will celebrate its 70th Republic Day on Saturday with the usual show of pomp and parade on Rajpath, the short road leading from Raisina Hill, the seat of power and government, to the iconic India Gate. Thousands of people will gather on both sides of Rajpath and, along with the high and mighty of the country, marvel at India’s military might. While many cynics have questioned the need for a country like India to spend an estimated Rs 500-600 crore to celebrate the day, others argue otherwise. While this debate will perhaps continue as long as the Republic lives, it may be worthwhile for policymakers and rulers to give thought to some sobering realities. 

Take for instance the poverty rate. Though India has made huge progress on this front, thanks to the poverty alleviation measures taken by various governments, about 22 per cent of Indians still live below the poverty line. Until last year India had the ignominious distinction of having the most number of people in the world living in extreme poverty, according to Brookings Institution. For decades, India remained in the top spot, a reflection of its huge population and the gigantic nature of the problem.

Another major challenge before us is the unemployment rate. A recent report brought out by a university in India said the rate of unemployment last year was the highest in at least 20 years. Each year an estimated 12 million join the workforce with less than half managing to get jobs. The shortage of jobs, said the report, is compounded by depressed wages, with 82 per cent of men and 92 per cent of women earning less than Rs 10,000 a month.

As if these were not enough, social tension is palpable all around. Caste, communal and regional divides are widely prevalent. Lynching of people in the name of protecting the cow has almost become the norm. And it is a sign of our rulers’ warped priorities that the National Security Act is invoked to book people accused of killing a cow while the alleged killers of a police inspector are charged with a lesser crime. This Republic certainly deserves better.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp