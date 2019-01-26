Give a thought to the realities of our republic

India will celebrate its 70th Republic Day on Saturday with the usual show of pomp and parade on Rajpath, the short road leading from Raisina Hill, the seat of power and government, to the iconic India Gate. Thousands of people will gather on both sides of Rajpath and, along with the high and mighty of the country, marvel at India’s military might. While many cynics have questioned the need for a country like India to spend an estimated Rs 500-600 crore to celebrate the day, others argue otherwise. While this debate will perhaps continue as long as the Republic lives, it may be worthwhile for policymakers and rulers to give thought to some sobering realities.

Take for instance the poverty rate. Though India has made huge progress on this front, thanks to the poverty alleviation measures taken by various governments, about 22 per cent of Indians still live below the poverty line. Until last year India had the ignominious distinction of having the most number of people in the world living in extreme poverty, according to Brookings Institution. For decades, India remained in the top spot, a reflection of its huge population and the gigantic nature of the problem.

Another major challenge before us is the unemployment rate. A recent report brought out by a university in India said the rate of unemployment last year was the highest in at least 20 years. Each year an estimated 12 million join the workforce with less than half managing to get jobs. The shortage of jobs, said the report, is compounded by depressed wages, with 82 per cent of men and 92 per cent of women earning less than Rs 10,000 a month.

As if these were not enough, social tension is palpable all around. Caste, communal and regional divides are widely prevalent. Lynching of people in the name of protecting the cow has almost become the norm. And it is a sign of our rulers’ warped priorities that the National Security Act is invoked to book people accused of killing a cow while the alleged killers of a police inspector are charged with a lesser crime. This Republic certainly deserves better.