X-factor of golden oldies

Sports has a habit of making a mockery of predictions. No matter how foolproof predictions seem, from time to time athletes make soothsayers eat their own words. Swiss tennis great Roger Federer is still a favourite in Grand Slams after being dubbed ‘past sell-by date’ a couple of years ago. Back home, M S Dhoni is turning the clock back. Both are 37 and past the prime in their chosen fields. But they are showing that if fitness is maintained, experience and pedigree would keep them ahead of those who enjoy the advantage of faster limbs and reflexes.

About four months before the cricket World Cup, Dhoni has emerged as India’s most reliable middle-order batsman in the 50-over game. Worshipped as a finisher, he had people saying he was done after that power waned. But the former captain has now remodelled himself. It’s more of a transformation than turning the clock back to what it was because the process involves finding new tools and methods. With these, Dhoni has used his experience to produce a game that opponents or even fans did not expect. Experience has played a big part in the formation of this strategy. It has taught him how to optimise what he has instead of trying something he cannot or need not. Sportsmen like him conserve energy by not pushing themselves beyond requirements and focus on their understanding of situations to devise the best step.

In the case of Dhoni and Federer or even Saina Nehwal, who is still beating top guns at 28—which makes her a veteran in a game like badminton—age has acted as an accomplice rather than deterrent. All of them were champions at their peak and the blend of that expertise with experience has turned out to be the X-factor. As far as Dhoni is concerned, he seems to understand what needs to be done, much earlier than the rest do. His return as one of the most valuable players and stories like his prove that for greats, age is sometimes just a number.