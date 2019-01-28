Bharat ratnas: what the cynics have missed

The sudden announcement of three Bharat Ratnas caught the nation by surprise. Cynics claimed that two of them—Pranab Mukherjee (West Bengal) and Bhupen Hazarika (Assam)—hail from a region where the BJP has great expectations in the general elections. The third, Nanaji Deshmukh, a Deshastha Brahmin, spent most of his formative and social and educational reform years in UP (Gonda and Chitrakoot), where the BJP is up against the wall trying to protect its vote base and seat tally against a determined but divided opposition, with the Congress also revealing its trump card, Priyanka Gandhi.

But those on both sides of the aisle criticising the choice of Pranab Da miss the point that he is the tallest statesman alive in the country. The former President spoke his mind freely from Rashtrapati Bhavan but was never partisan. Even at the RSS meet he attended in June last amid protests from his political fraternity, he conveyed the message of tolerance, inclusion and pluralism. Numerous Congress resolutions, particularly during critical times, bore his craftsmanship. He was also the go-to person in times of trouble for his party and led over 100 Groups of Ministers formed to stall and/or sort out knotty problems, when his appointment as Rashtrapati was announced.

Pranab Da’s only regret might be missing real power to fashion the India of his dreams, as the PM position eluded him. For, the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi chose his junior in the finance ministry, Manmohan Singh, instead. She passed him over fearing he would turn into a Narasimha Rao, who as PM refused to be run by remote control. But Pranab Da shook off the disappointments and became an institution in himself.

The Bharat Ratna also comes at a time when another Bengali, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, is aspiring for the PM post, hoping to lead an opposition coalition full of wannabe PMs. Whether or not the Pranab Da factor would benefit the BJP going forward, is yet to seen.