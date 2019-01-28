Home Opinions Editorials

Getting back investments to TN

Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2019 concluded last week with investments of over `3 lakh crore committed to the state. 

Published: 28th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2019 concluded last week with investments of over `3 lakh crore committed to the state. This comes shortly after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the defence corridor aimed at making the state a major defence manufacturing hub. The state also unveiled its aerospace and defence manufacturing policy at the GIM.

The big-ticket investments, if realised, could usher a return to form for Tamil Nadu, which despite its infrastructure, skilled workforce and other advantages, has been losing out on investment to its neighbouring states in recent years. Some of this could be attributed to a perception of instability in the immediate aftermath of the then Chief Minister 

J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016. However the state has since rallied, with industry acknowledging that the state government was actively wooing and supporting business efforts. 
In this context, the number of deals and the investment commitments made have come as a boost to the state.

The government says that the investment, if realised, could translate into 10.5 lakh jobs. The challenge, however, remains of seeing that these commitments are indeed realised. In GIM 2015, investments of some `2.42 lakh crore were committed. However, only about 25 per cent of that—little over `62,000 crore—has been realised. Difficulties in realising investment promised is not a problem unique to Tamil Nadu. Virtually every state faces such issues, once the dust settles on investment meets.

Further, there is a danger in pursuing investment at the cost of people’s rights and environmental impact—something that states (and countries) tend to brush aside in the quest to become attractive business destinations. The Tamil Nadu government will have to ensure that it continues to pursue these commitments and ensure that as many of them are realised as is possible, while keeping the best interests of the people in mind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp