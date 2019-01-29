India should renegotiate indus treaty

A few years before he initiated the infiltration into Kargil as Pakistan’s army chief, General Pervez Musharraf submitted a dissertation at the Royal College of Defence Studies in London, where he argued that the unequal distribution of the waters of Kashmir between India and Pakistan had “the germs of future conflict”. Pakistan’s primary source of water is the Indus and its five tributaries. All flow through J&K. Pakistanis worry India could, theoretically, turn their nation into a desert by diverting the waters of the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi (the eastern rivers) and the Jhelum, Chenab, Indus or the western rivers.

To allay these fears, in September 1960, PM Jawaharlal Nehru signed the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan’s President Ayub Khan. Brokered by the World Bank, it is often described as the most generous water-sharing agreement in the world, with almost 80 per cent of the water from these rivers being allocated to Pakistan. While the waters from the eastern rivers are available for unrestricted use by India, the western rivers (which have a much larger flow) are only for Pakistan. The treaty, which stipulates meetings between the two sides at least twice a year to iron out differences, has survived three wars and the acrimony between the nations.

However, India can use the water from the western rivers for “non-consumptive” needs, like irrigation, or power production, and can even store 4.4 billion cubic meters of water. And therein lies the rub. Each time India tries to build any project on these rivers, Pakistan objects saying it violates the treaty, effectively putting it on hold till the World Bank and its experts take a decision. Any calls for renegotiating or even reneging on the treaty have been met with howls of protests from Pakistan, which has even warned of a nuclear strike if India made any such attempt. But given the ever-shrinking flow of water from the glaciers which feed these rivers, India and Pakistan will have to sit down and discuss a more equitable solution to the problem. Or die of thirst.