No end to Odisha’s witch-hunts

The state government in 2013 enacted the Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act with strict provisions.

The brutal killing of a woman and four children including a one-year-old in Odisha is a chilling reminder that barbarism in the name of witch-hunting is still prevalent in the state despite stringent laws in force. The tribal woman from a village in Sundargarh district along with her two daughters and two sons were murdered by members of a family over suspicion of witchcraft. The family which had lost a daughter to illness was led by a local witch doctor to believe that the woman and her children had cast an evil spell on them. The accused and the witch doctor have been arrested but the incident betrays the inhuman face of society, and more importantly, shows that social change is still far away.

The state government in 2013 enacted the Odisha Prevention of Witch-Hunting Act with strict provisions. The first capital punishment was handed out to nine people for murder over suspicion of witch-craft under the Act last year. There were hopes that it would act as a deterrent to witch-hunting. But trends suggest otherwise. Odisha still ranks second in the country after Jharkhand in prevalence of witch-hunting. While we may view the problem as an offshoot of superstition and customs, these blind beliefs are nurtured by lack of education, awareness and healthcare for the backward and marginalised sections.

Lack of access to healthcare is the single most important factor encouraging such practices. At times of illness, the people are forced to seek the help of the local gunia or ojha (witch doctor), who often prescribes violent methods by branding someone a witch. It is actually a shame that a state that projects itself as modern and progressive has such primitive and brutal practices gnawing at its core. Law and enforcement alone cannot drive change. It requires an all-out effort combining awareness and making basic services and facilities available for the vulnerable sections. Ensuring healthcare for all is of utmost importance if any success against witch-hunting is to be achieved.

