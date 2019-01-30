Home Opinions Editorials

Nehruvian socialism back in vogue

The battle on the economic front has got serious before most expected it to.

The battle on the economic front has got serious before most expected it to. To get ahead of the BJP before the vote-on-account on February 1, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has pitched the promise of a minimum income guarantee if voted to power in the coming Lok Sabha polls. It is not yet clear what this ‘minimum guarantee’ means. Does it imply the Congress is for fixing a graded ‘minimum wage’ depending on the cost of living in different geographies? If so, the state must step in and compensate those households that fall short of a ‘minimum’ income. 

There is plenty to criticise from a traditional economic perspective. How does one implement the Herculean task of fixing the compensation for eligible households? How will the lakhs of crores be mobilised? From now, this issue will be hotly debated, but make no mistake, it has changed the turf in the election battle. ‘Garibi Hatao’ gave big dividends to Indira Gandhi in 1971. In the same vein, the UPA regime’s two terms from 2004 was powered by a robust rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGA) and food security. In the recent polls, Chhattisgarh gave a huge mandate to the Congress on a wave of discontent of the educated unemployed and farmers. 

There lies the significance of Rahul making his pitch from Raipur. It is the return of the old platform of social democracy which seems to work for the Congress. Isn’t this a rollback of its 1992 ‘Liberalisation’ programme, in favour of an aggressive dose of Keynesian economics? In hindsight, we can see that much of the Manmohanomics of dismantling Nehruvian Socialism in the 1990s has come unstuck. The high pace of growth has not removed poverty or unemployment, and the liberalisation era’s much-publicised safety net and the retraining of workers never happened. The latest Oxfam report says that 1 per cent of the richest Indians now control 52 per cent of the nation’s wealth. In this context, the call for a minimum guaranteed income is likely to find strong resonance among the masses. 
 

