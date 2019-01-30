Will floods haunt Kerala Govt?

It’s been well over five months since the August deluge sank Kerala. Clearly, the state government had reasons to believe that the public discourse had pretty much moved on, especially from raising uncomfortable questions on what really caused such huge devastation, both to lives and property. But it appears the almost forgotten speck of suspicion pertaining to what actually led to or perhaps worsened the floods will not be laid to rest that easily. On Monday, none other than Metro Man E Sreedharan submitted a petition before the Kerala High Court saying that the 2018 floods, which claimed over 470 lives and cost the state in excess of `25,000 crore, was man-made.

His petition says red alerts were not taken seriously by the dam authorities and, following a series of droughts, they were anxious to store as much water as possible before opening the shutters. There is no central agency to coordinate releases from different dams, he said. Evidently, there is no love lost between Sreedharan and the LDF government. The disenchantment came out in the open in March last year when he announced the exit of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from Kerala following the state government’s lukewarm response to Light Metros in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

With the Lok Sabha polls not more than 100 days away, it would be anybody’s guess as to how much of an election issue this is going to be. Will the Metro Man manage to resurrect a ghost potent enough to haunt the government? If that were to happen, exorcism of this ghost would become part of the political narrative in the coming days. Speculations aside, Sreedharan may not take a political plunge but the man-made disaster smear will remain. But many believe that the more recent Sabarimala women entry issue would take centre stage in the coming elections given its stronger emotional connect with the electorate.