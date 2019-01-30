Home Opinions Editorials

Will floods haunt Kerala Govt?

It’s been well over five months since the August deluge sank Kerala.

Published: 30th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

It’s been well over five months since the August deluge sank Kerala. Clearly, the state government had reasons to believe that the public discourse had pretty much moved on, especially from raising uncomfortable questions on what really caused such huge devastation, both to lives and property. But it appears the almost forgotten speck of suspicion pertaining to what actually led to or perhaps worsened the floods will not be laid to rest that easily. On Monday, none other than Metro Man E Sreedharan submitted a petition before the Kerala High Court saying that the 2018 floods, which claimed over 470 lives and cost the state in excess of `25,000 crore, was man-made.

His petition says red alerts were not taken seriously by the dam authorities and, following a series of droughts, they were anxious to store as much water as possible before opening the shutters. There is no central agency to coordinate releases from different dams, he said.  Evidently, there is no love lost between Sreedharan and the LDF government. The disenchantment came out in the open in March last year when he announced the exit of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from Kerala following the state government’s lukewarm response to Light Metros in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

With the Lok Sabha polls not more than 100 days away, it would be anybody’s guess as to how much of an election issue this is going to be. Will the Metro Man manage to resurrect a ghost potent enough to haunt the government? If that were to happen, exorcism of this ghost would become part of the political narrative in the coming days. Speculations aside, Sreedharan may not take a political plunge but the man-made disaster smear will remain. But many believe that the more recent Sabarimala women entry issue would take centre stage in the coming elections given its stronger emotional connect with the electorate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp