Centre’s safety valve on ayodhya pressure cooker? 

Consider this: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad holds a rally in Ayodhya in November last year and calls upon the Centre to pass an ordinance to start the construction of the Ram temple. In December the VHP again holds a public meeting at the Ram Lila Maidan in New Delhi where it reiterates this demand. RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi is present at this meeting where he says those in power had promised to build the temple and that they should listen to the “will of the people”. In between, even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat makes similar statements, adding pressure on the BJP-led government. Weeks later, the Centre files an application with the Supreme Court, seeking to return the “superfluous” land around the 0.313 acres where the Babri Masjid once stood to its rightful owners.

It is clear from the events leading up to the Centre’s petition that it was meant to be a safety valve for the pressure cooker that Ayodhya is turning out to be. The government wants to sell the idea to its restive ideological fraternity that it is trying to pull out all the stops to expedite temple construction. Convincing them is important as in many of its core vote bases in the Hindi-speaking belt, the BJP’s support is under severe test. Much of this is because the landslide victories in 2014 are impossible to replicate due to anti-incumbency and the gradual consolidation of Opposition forces. And the BJP puts up its best fight only when the parivar is on board.

The Centre’s application comes at a time when the Supreme Court has set up a Constitution Bench to hear the title suit. In the past, judges had said there should be no action that has the potential to disturb “peace and tranquility”. In March 2003, the court had made it clear that the 67.03 acres of land vests with the Centre and its use would depend on the outcome of the suit. It remains to be seen whether the new Constitution Bench would choose to view the situation from a different prism.

