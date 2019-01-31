Timely rise of men in blue

Since he became the cricket captain, Virat Kohli has often said that his primary goal is to make sure that India becomes the best Test-playing nation. The team has worked towards it and India has been No. 1 in ICC rankings in this format for a while now, even though last year’s defeats in South Africa and England mean they are yet to master what it takes to win in the den of the opposition. While the is-India-the-best debate goes on, Kohli’s team has taken firm steps towards becoming the team to beat in the 50-over version. No. 2 in the rankings, it is the strongest contender to dethrone England as No. 1 at the World Cup coming up this year.

If the two away losses dilute India’s status as No. 1 in Tests, the ODI series wins in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in a space of one year show it is the form team in one-dayers. Kohli’s imperious batting, the momentum provided and sustained by the openers, an eclectic mix of fast bowling and wrist spin, the captain’s urge to win and a decline in standards in some of the other countries—there are many factors. The team seems to have solved its middle-order problems as well, with M S Dhoni completing an astonishing transition from finisher to stabiliser. The odd question may still surface, but by and large, this Indian team is ticking many boxes heading into the big event.

At the same time, the team will also remember that two of its major one-day setbacks in recent times came in England. The defeat against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the series loss to England last year are in fact the only two blotches in Kohli’s impressive record since taking over as ODI captain two years ago. With four months to go for the World Cup and the IPL lined up in between, the Indian team management has to make sure there are no cases of player burnouts. If the players stay fit, there is a lot of fire in this unit to change the England script.