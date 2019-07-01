Home Opinions Editorials

Can Shah solve the Kashmir riddle?

In what appeared to be an out-of-the-box idea, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asked the J&K administration to build memorials to honour policemen slain by terrorists.

Published: 01st July 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

In what appeared to be an out-of-the-box idea, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asked the J&K administration to build memorials to honour policemen slain by terrorists. While the J&K Police is integral to the ongoing war on terror in the Valley, its personnel have always felt their contributions were not adequately acknowledged or compensated as compared to the Army and paramilitary forces.

This despite the fact that they and their family members are soft targets for militants. Last year alone, over 35 J&K policemen were gunned down by militants, some of them after being abducted and tortured.  Shah’s advisory to respect their sacrifices by building memorials in the villages or towns the policemen hail from is an attempt to reset that perception of alienation.

If the experiment works, it could create local icons who fought to liberate the state from militancy, instead of the current hero worship of a slain militant like Burhan Wani. The optics of co-opting also came through via Shah’s visit to the house of a police officer who was recently shot dead in an encounter. By doing so, he became the first Union home minister to have ever visited the house of a policeman in the Valley to convey his condolences.

Shah packaged his outreach with muscular messaging on zero tolerance towards terror and later underlined the temporary nature of Article 370 that gives J&K special status. While Central rule has been extended, he hopes for the trickle down of political benefits from Central welfare schemes like free LPG connections, housing and toilets that were implemented in Modi 1.0, when Assembly elections are called within the next few months.

These schemes broke the stranglehold of caste and communal equations in states like Uttar Pradesh, and can possibly help the BJP in Jammu and Ladakh regions. But the real challenge lies in cracking the Kashmir riddle. Talks with the Hurriyat mooted by Governor Satya Pal Malik and clarity on delimitation of J&K Assembly constituencies before the polls could indicate how bumpy the road ahead could be.

Comments

