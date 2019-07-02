Home Opinions Editorials

Body blow for India’s boxers

With less than 400 days to go for the Olympics, Indian athletes, like many from other countries, would have already started dreaming of glory.

With less than 400 days to go for the Olympics, Indian athletes, like many from other countries, would have already started dreaming of glory. Hours would have been spent on practice and match simulations—with sweat and blood spilt. Sleep patterns would have been planned and players would have identified tournaments, to test themselves out, and more importantly, to qualify. If viewed in this context, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to strip the International Boxing Association (AIBA) of the right to conduct boxing at the Olympics is a body blow to all such plans.

It’s a setback because IOC, which will deliver the sport through a Task Force, has decided to change the qualification pathway for the athletes. Under AIBA, the World Championships was a route to get to the Olympics. But IOC has changed that too. No routes will also be available through World Series of Boxing or AIBA Open Boxing. Instead, there will be four regional qualifiers apart from a global-level qualifier next year. This means Indian boxers will have to wait till next year to get a chance at punching their ticket to Tokyo. Our boxers have already started their preparations for the qualifying events. After IOC’s decision, their programmes will go haywire. Even though every boxer gets two chances in the new system, they would rather prefer to qualify as soon as possible. This not only throws months of planning into the dustbin but also forces decision-makers to come up with an alternate plan in a short time. 

India’s high-performance director, Santiago Nieva, has already gone on record, saying he would have preferred the AIBA’s system. This structure also almost certainly devalues the World Championships later this year. Most Indian athletes have been training the last few months in Patiala with a view of peaking at the Worlds later this year. Now, they will have to alter it, keeping in mind the Asian leg of the regional qualifiers next year. The margin of error just shortened.

