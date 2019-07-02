Odisha budget shows no vision for the future

The first Budget presented by the Naveen Patnaik government in its fifth term is all about provisioning for populism in the name of keeping its promises. The Odisha Budget 2019-20, pegged at Rs 1.39 lakh crore, has focused almost entirely on making funds available for the welfare schemes announced by Naveen during the elections. It has no vision for the future, and more importantly, makes no effort to lay a roadmap for long-term growth.

The Budget shows no initiative towards a much-needed acceleration of infrastructure development. It makes little effort to create more assets or generate jobs. Agriculture rightly assumes priority but again, there is no direction for the future. About Rs 20,714 crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied sectors but the lion’s share of Rs 5,611 crore is taken by the KALIA scheme. The farmer’s income support scheme was a game-changer for Naveen’s poll prospects. Apart from providing assistance to farmers, the Agriculture Budget doesn’t make much effort to encourage agri growth by way of increasing productivity, technology infusion, value addition and other measures.

The worrying factor, however, is that fiscal deficit has doubled. From Rs 9,359 crore in 2018-19, it is estimated at Rs 18,877 crore in 2019-20. This does not augur well. Nor does Odisha’s debt account. The debt burden on the state is expected to reach Rs 1,06,554 crore by the end of current fiscal. When Naveen took over the reins of the state in 2000, the debt burden was only Rs 18,000 crore.

The government plans to borrow about Rs 22,734 crore, which is 16% of its budgeted expenditure. Last fiscal, it was 13%. The government may take heart from the fact that the outstanding debt to GSDP ratio by end of 2019-20 is estimated at 19.7%, below FRBM limit of 25%. But truth is the state is becoming more dependent on borrowing. It is also majorly dependent on the state’s share in Central taxes and grants. The government, thus, has to make the shift from compulsive populism to a path that combines welfarism and resource creation for sustained growth.