This can help students hit the ground running

The Union Human Resources Development Ministry’s plan to introduce a mandatory internship programme for at least four months in all undergraduate courses in order to make graduates more employable is a good move. Currently, internships are part of the curricula in only bachelor programmes of vocational and technical courses. The ministry’s decision comes in the wake of a five-year vision plan put together by 10 different expert groups, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister

K Vijay Raghavan and former Infosys CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan.

It is common knowledge that most of the courses and syllabi that Indian universities offer are not equipped to churn out employable graduates. According to a Nasscom-McKinsey report titled ‘Perspective 2020: Transform Business, Transform India,’ only 26% of India’s engineering graduates were employable. An Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India survey said only 10%of MBA graduates from Indian B-schools get jobs right after completing their courses.

The ‘India Skills Report 2019’ was slightly more positive but it also found that only 47.4%of all graduates were employable, with engineering graduates the best among all domains. Infosys chairman emeritus Narayana Murthy has often questioned the quality of engineers passing out of IITs. Given these grim numbers, the ministry’s plan for mandatory internships could go a long way in addressing this issue.

Although critics have pointed out that the internship programme should not be made compulsory, as many students may not wish to take up a career in industry or in government, the Centre’s idea is worthy of being tried and tested. When even top universities such as Delhi University can offer a journalism course that is far removed from what is required by the media industry, it’s time to think of innovative and newer ways to skill our students so that they can hit the ground running the moment they step out of universities.