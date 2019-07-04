Crisis at the top and bottom in grand old party

The Congress seems to be bleeding from the top and the grassroots all at once. If a petulant Rahul Gandhi tweeted his resignation on Wednesday, at the other end too the haemorrhaging continues apace. In Karnataka, the moment Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy left for the US on a ‘private’ visit, his coalition government got another jolt with two more exits. More than other Opposition parties, it’s the Congress rank and file that seems to be on the lookout for greener pastures.

Their old home looking shorn of its grandness after two consecutive Lok Sabha debacles, Congressis seem all too willing to be preyed upon by poachers from the winning side. It appears the BJP or the TRS, or earlier the TMC in Bengal, need only whisper an invitation for Congress MLAs to walk over. The anti-defection law Rajiv Gandhi had devised to make the path arduous for camp-switchers has not been of much use for his son Rahul Gandhi. To be fair, the steady attrition has been on for decades now. Not specifically attributable to Rahul Gandhi’s leadership quality or lack of it—now in the past tense, if he has his way.

In Karnataka, the exits have come like small everyday tremors in a quake-prone country. Of the latest two, there’s no surprise over Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. Disgruntled over his non-inclusion in the state cabinet, he had openly campaigned for the BJP during the LS polls. But no one quite expected Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh to put in his papers.

The festering lease/sale controversy surrounding the JSW (Steel) plant is the excuse. Small fry, compared to the spectacle of a national party’s central leadership in such unprogrammed flux. But they are umbilically tied. It’s stronger grassroots that will prevent land erosion. Else, it’s back to the closed, lifeless world of palace coups, where only the old boys, like the Motilal Voras, seem to have any enduring relevance.

