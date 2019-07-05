Home Opinions Editorials

Mr CM, end police brutality

Increasing criminalisation of the police is a threat to society and culprits in custodial torture cases must be brought to justice.

Published: 05th July 2019

Chilling stories of police atrocities keep tumbling out of Kerala and the latest case of custodial death, reported from Idukki district, is a shocking but not a rare occurrence. In fact, there have been at least five deaths due to custodial torture since the LDF regime took charge in 2016. And there have been similar cases during the UDF regime too.

In the latest case, Rajkumar, 49, accused of financial fraud, was illegally kept in custody for three days and subjected to third-degree interrogation techniques that the police in Kerala are infamous for. He was in such bad condition when finally presented before a magistrate that the cops did not even bring him out of the van; instead, the magistrate was brought to the vehicle. The magistrate in question is facing an inquiry for sending him to jail despite his condition. The man later died and an autopsy revealed signs of severe torture. This comes a year after Sreejith, 26, died due to police torture in Ernakulam. While his arrest turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, the personnel involved have gone scot-free so far. In the Idukki case, two cops have been arrested and the government, facing pressure from parties and the media, seems to be acting decisively.

Repeated instances of custodial torture show colonial-era brutality is still in vogue in the police force. The Supreme Court has held that custodial torture is a violation of constitutional provisions, and police forces have seen reforms. But tales of brutality that come out of police stations show little has changed. While archaic training and interrogation methods are to blame primarily, political patronage is another culprit. As seen in Kerala, custodial torture often happens at the behest of parties, and the culprits are protected by their political masters. The Sreejith case is an example.

Increasing criminalisation of the police is a threat to society and culprits in custodial torture cases must be brought to justice. CM Pinarayi Vijayan, himself a victim of police torture during the Emergency, must act decisively and send out a message that police brutality will not be tolerated.

