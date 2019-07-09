Home Opinions Editorials

Never-ending wait for justice in Indian courts

Justice delayed is justice denied. The eastern states of India seem to have thrown this important maxim to the wind.

Justice delayed is justice denied. The eastern states of India seem to have thrown this important maxim to the wind. That the Economic Survey 2019-20 has chosen to point out the shortcomings in the justice delivery system in itself shows the gravity of the situation. And the eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, etc., are the frontrunners in this unsavoury race. It may appear unimaginable, but in West Bengal, the average interval between two hearings for a civil case in the district and subordinate courts is 301 days or almost a year. Odisha takes a third of the time but that is nearly three and half months. When it comes to the average pendency, Odisha takes the cake.

The approximate pendency in a criminal case is more than five years in the Naveen Patnaik government. It’s almost the same in Nitish Kumar’s Bihar.With the number of case institution rising and clearance rate not keeping pace, backlogs have piled up. Bihar’s annual case clearance rate is 55.58% whereas in Odisha it is 62.18%. Bengal, though, clears over 78% cases in a year. But, there are states like Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu where the clearance rate tops 100%.

Meanwhile, a mindboggling 3.5 crore cases are pending at various levels of judiciary in India and 87.5% of these are in the district and subordinate courts. In 2018, about 1.5 crore cases were instituted in these courts, where states have a crucial role to play. Large scale vacancies in district and subordinate courts are a roadblock to justice delivery. But, the problem does not end there. The courts need better infrastructure as well as technological support.

A major cause for pendency is the time taken for the transfer of case records from lower courts to higher ones which takes, on an average, a year. Digitisation of data taken up by the Centre has paid dividends but state governments have to play a proactive role in not only strengthening the district and subordinate judiciary structure but also expediting police reforms. Time is the essence of the justice delivery system.

