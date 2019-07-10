UN report on Kashmir deserves to be junked

India has rightly protested against the second report by the United Nations Office of the High Commission for Human Rights on Jammu and Kashmir, which calls for an investigation into “all civilian killings since July 2016” in Kashmir while condemning “the excessive use of force by security forces.” Calling the report “false with a motivated narrative,” New Delhi accused the OHCHR of “legitimising terrorism” and said the report was “in violation of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and ignores the core issue of cross-border terrorism.” There can be no denying that some human rights violations and excesses by security forces have taken place in Kashmir. But the reason why India is livid over the report is because it suffers from several flaws and is patently biased.

Firstly, by its own admission, the report relied heavily on information that is readily “available in the public domain” and on data provided by “local, national and international nongovernmental organizations and human rights defenders,” notably the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society. The JKCCS is a Srinagar-based human rights organisation that has been criticised in the past for exaggerating cases of rights violations.

Besides this, in many cases the OHCHR did not corroborate the information it collected. “Due to access issues and security concerns of witnesses and victims, it was not possible for (the) OHCHR to conduct extensive interviews with direct witnesses or victims of the human rights violations,” the report said. Secondly, it has again refused to refer to the militants operating in the Valley as terrorists, calling them “armed groups” instead.

The world today recognises that India is a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. It is therefore surprising that the OHCHR has refused to call a spade a spade. Thirdly, the report indirectly favours holding a plebiscite in J&K as it has once again called on India to “respect the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir.” This is a clear case of interference in a sovereign nation’s internal affairs. This is why the report deserves to be dismissed and junked into the dustbin.