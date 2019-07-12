Home Opinions Editorials

EWS conundrum in Dravidian heartland

Most parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections within the general category in higher educational institutions.

Published: 12th July 2019 04:00 AM

Qouta, reservation

Image for representational purposes.

Most parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections within the general category in higher educational institutions. They have insisted that the Tamil Nadu government reject the offer of the Medical Council of India to increase the sanctioned strength of students in medical colleges by 25% if the state implemented the quota. 

Economic reservation has always been a sensitive topic in TN. Just a few decades ago, the then chief minister M G Ramachandran experimented with it and failed. Tamil Nadu has been following 69% quota in admission to colleges through a legislation. It got the law included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to escape judicial review. Though later the Supreme Court said such legislation can be reviewed, it has neither endorsed it nor struck it down. The TN model even won praise from the National Commission for Backward Classes chairman Bhagwan Lal Sahni this week. But he also inserted the Centre’s chant that the 10% quota would not affect other communities.

The Dravidian parties’ disapproval of this idea is not without reason. The Dravidian discourse had coalesced amid the social climate of inhuman discrimination because of being born in a certain strata. The key to the Dravidian movement has been the emotional balm it has been able to offer to the socially disadvantaged. The state needed to correct this ill with a “shock value” mechanism, in this case by raising the bar to 69%. While politics has discoloured the movement, the state remains a role model. Now if the economic criteria comes under the radar, they say it will go against the grain of their cause. 

The caste matrix in India is very complicated. More than the economic criteria, the social evil that layers the conscience of most Indians has to be addressed. The BJP is keen on implementing the economic quota in a bid to expand its footprint. With the AIADMK now part of the NDA, it remains to be seen whether the party will align itself with the coalition’s objective. 
 

