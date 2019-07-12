Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala must stick to helmet rule

It has also decided to make seat belts mandatory for rear-seat passengers in four-wheelers.

Published: 12th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

It’s almost four years since the Supreme Court issued directions to states and Union territories to make helmets compulsory for pillion riders on two-wheelers, but the rule has been largely ignored across the country. Though a few cities have tried to implement it, the result hasn’t been entirely satisfactory. Now, the Kerala government has decided to make one more attempt to enforce the rule.

It has also decided to make seat belts mandatory for rear-seat passengers in four-wheelers. It’s a welcome move but the success depends a lot on the enforcement. The last time the government tried to make helmets mandatory for pillion-riders, it had to backtrack following protests and stiff resistance.

The fact is helmets can save lives, and considering the high number of accidents on Indian roads, especially those involving two-wheelers, there should not be any argument about the need for wearing helmets. But the reality is, forget pillion riders, even the drivers will avoid wearing helmets if given a choice. Among those who wear helmets, a majority of them do that only to avoid being penalised by traffic cops—safety is the last thing on their mind. In this situation, strict enforcement is the only way forward.

Now that Kerala has initiated efforts to make people wear helmets, it should not buckle under pressure. In the days to come, those opposed to the move can be trusted to come up with various arguments—like how helmets themselves can cause deaths and why the government should be improving roads to reduce accidents, instead of harassing bikers.

While building good roads is certainly the job of the government, wider and smoother roads don’t necessarily mean fewer accidents—as most of the accidents are the result of speeding above limits and rash driving. For the Kerala government, the success of its move rests on impactful awareness campaigns and strict enforcement. It must also make sure that people wear helmets that conform to safety norms. Any slackness in implementation will mean this effort too will fizzle out like the ones before it.

