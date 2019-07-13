Data and the dirty reality of manual scavenging

A total of 620 people have died in sewers since 1993 despite there being a ban on manual scavenging, Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale told the Lok Sabha this week. Of this, 88 people died in the last three years. What is shocking is that the highest number of deaths were reported from two highly industrialised states—Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. TN has reported 144 such deaths, the highest in the country, higher than the rest of south Indian states put together (97).

Activists, however, say the numbers do not tell the entire story. Reporting of sewer deaths is poor in many states. For instance, Athawale’s data says two have died in Telangana and eight in Andhra Pradesh since 1993. The Safai Karmachari Andolan, however, pegs the numbers at 27 in Telangana and 21 in Andhra, that too, just since the year 2000. This is because state governments often do not report deaths of scavengers employed by private contractors.

Recently, after the Supreme Court ordered `10 lakh compensation to be provided to families of victims, Telangana officials claimed only families of scavengers employed or outsourced by government departments were eligible. This is ironic, because scavengers say those working with private contractors are subjected to more exploitation. According to Athawale, of the 620 victims, the compensation has been given only in 445 cases.

The most outrageous part of this problem, is Athawale’s confirmation that there is no record of any state authority convicting anyone for employing manual scavengers. This is because scavengers are never employed directly. Based on requirement, they are ‘supplied’ by chains of subcontractors.

Tracking down the real employer is almost impossible in many cases. Lack of affirmative legal action against violators has let the crime continue unabated. There are a few companies making gadgets that can clean sewers and tanks. But in a system where reporting the crime is still an issue, and getting entitled compensation amount is a struggle, such inventions seem like tokenism.