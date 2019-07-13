No order in the middle

India usually doesn’t go to Cricket World Cups as favourites when the competition is held outside the subcontinent. Yes the 1983 edition was held in England, but they were rank outsiders then. Even in 2015 in Australia and New Zealand where the team went as defending champions, they were not exactly the forerunners for the title. In that sense, the 2019 edition was the first one held in unfamiliar conditions where India was one of the strongest contenders. And the Men in Blue losing the semifinal against New Zealand was one of the biggest upsets this World Cup.

A consistent top-order and a versatile bowling attack capable of taking wickets in any condition made India’s team a major force in this format. Other than in England, it had won in every country in the last few years. In hindsight, those successes did the team some bad also. It overlooked the vital need for developing a middle-order, which forms the backbone of any team, no matter how strong the top might be.

Even in the period when the Men in Blue were winning, this area was functioning with stopgap and temporary arrangements. There was no attention on developing resources with an eye on the future. This attitude was in contrast with how the bowlers were nurtured, for example. There, resources were shortlisted, given chances to see how they work before zeroing in on the chosen ones.

To the misfortune of this team which had done creditably to finish on top of the league table, the untested parts got exposed in the knockout stage. It’s not about blaming individuals; it was a fault of the system which failed to detect the problem or overlooked it when it was visible. Maybe they were blinded by the success that the team was having. If that was the case, then it has to be said that the planning was not perfect. Good teams have strong back-ups. In the case of India’s middle-order, Plan A itself was weak and there were no back-ups. The captain, coach, selectors—all have to accept this. And also the board, for it’s the responsibility of the parent body to monitor this.