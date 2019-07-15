Home Opinions Editorials

Trampling fields that feed it? 

To stimulate investments and economic growth, rational taxation and policies are needed; being a bully is not going to help.

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

It is no secret that the volume and value of buyback of shares have shot up in the last couple of years as a means of returning wealth to investors, and in many cases clearly as a way to skirt the tax on dividends. The grouse about double taxation has been around for long, and on top of the dividend distribution tax (DDT) payable by companies, a dividend tax in the hands of receivers if it exceeded Rs10 lakh was imposed. To save tax, companies resorted to buybacks and many in the high-income bracket cashed in. To plug the tax arbitrage is perfectly fine, but the principles of taxation seem to be going against “not trampling the field that feeds you”—one of the highlights of this year’s Budget speech.

Equity markets have been listless since the Budget and the explanations that have been coming forth, be it on FPI taxation or buybacks, haven’t brought any solace. DDT is here to stay, the finance secretary made clear a few days ago. But he didn’t stop there. He justified the tax on buyback of shares by listed companies as a tool to influence firms to invest their surplus funds instead of returning them to shareholders through buybacks. If the environment is not ripe and markets not ripe, can someone be forced to invest? Recently a large engineering and construction company bought an IT firm with its spare cash. Should it be questioned as to why it didn’t plough its surpluses back into its core business? IT companies have been prominent buyback candidates, since theirs is a less capital intensive sector, and globally too buybacks have grown in size.

The government should also look at its own track record. Like trying every tax possible to keep the deficit under control, it has tried every tool to fill up the divestment coffers. When IPOs and FPOs turned difficult, it resorted to buyback to get cash out of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). It brazened out when questions were asked about milking those CPSEs that needed cash for their large capex. To stimulate investments and economic growth, rational taxation and policies are needed; being a bully is not going to help.

