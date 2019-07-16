Home Opinions Editorials

The granddaddies are not done yet

Sometimes you just sit and admire the beauty of sport. 

Published: 16th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer. (Photo | AP)

Sometimes you just sit and admire the beauty of sport. At times the rivalry is so intense that the line between victory and defeat, champions and the vanquished, is a blur. You can’t take sides. Because instead of the men in the middle you marvel at the innumerable possibilities the game throws up. Sunday was such a day in Wimbledon. In the end Novak Djokovic got the better of Roger Federer in a five-set five-hour thriller.

It’s 1999. First round of Wimbledon and a 17-year-old Roger Federer has received a wildcard. In the 20 years since, the sport’s granddaddy has gone on to become one of the greatest sportsmen in the world. He has effortlessly married genius, longevity and decency in a sport that’s seldom seen all three attributes in one person. Only two have lasted the distance after joining the ride a few years later—Rafael Nadal (2003 Wimbledon) and Novak Djokovic (2005 Australian Open). Together, the trio have won 54 of the last 65 Slams, including the latest final on Sunday.

This is a roundabout way to make the point that these three, between them, have seen off three generations of players and will continue to do. After his semifinal exit, Nadal had an ominous message to younger stars. “We are not done yet,” he said. That five-word message aptly describes why men’s tennis is being dominated by three of the greatest to have ever played the game. It’s the cathedral they built; nobody has been given access inside, though a handful have had passing glimpses.

Over the past couple of years, there have been various calls for retirement. Most of them have been aimed at the Swiss, who turns 38 next month. The logic behind that is he has nothing left to achieve in the game and his legacy will be safe till life on the planet stops. But those are provocative hot-takes as Federer isn’t responsible for the way the younger generation has approached the sport. Neither is Nadal or Djokovic. They have all earned the right to keep playing as long as they want, especially if they keep dishing out performances like the one we saw at Wimbledon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp