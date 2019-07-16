The granddaddies are not done yet

Sometimes you just sit and admire the beauty of sport. At times the rivalry is so intense that the line between victory and defeat, champions and the vanquished, is a blur. You can’t take sides. Because instead of the men in the middle you marvel at the innumerable possibilities the game throws up. Sunday was such a day in Wimbledon. In the end Novak Djokovic got the better of Roger Federer in a five-set five-hour thriller.

It’s 1999. First round of Wimbledon and a 17-year-old Roger Federer has received a wildcard. In the 20 years since, the sport’s granddaddy has gone on to become one of the greatest sportsmen in the world. He has effortlessly married genius, longevity and decency in a sport that’s seldom seen all three attributes in one person. Only two have lasted the distance after joining the ride a few years later—Rafael Nadal (2003 Wimbledon) and Novak Djokovic (2005 Australian Open). Together, the trio have won 54 of the last 65 Slams, including the latest final on Sunday.

This is a roundabout way to make the point that these three, between them, have seen off three generations of players and will continue to do. After his semifinal exit, Nadal had an ominous message to younger stars. “We are not done yet,” he said. That five-word message aptly describes why men’s tennis is being dominated by three of the greatest to have ever played the game. It’s the cathedral they built; nobody has been given access inside, though a handful have had passing glimpses.

Over the past couple of years, there have been various calls for retirement. Most of them have been aimed at the Swiss, who turns 38 next month. The logic behind that is he has nothing left to achieve in the game and his legacy will be safe till life on the planet stops. But those are provocative hot-takes as Federer isn’t responsible for the way the younger generation has approached the sport. Neither is Nadal or Djokovic. They have all earned the right to keep playing as long as they want, especially if they keep dishing out performances like the one we saw at Wimbledon.