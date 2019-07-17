Home Opinions Editorials

A disservice to the diversity of the nation

A t a time when Tamil Nadu is seething at the perceived attempts to impose Hindi on the people of the state, the Centre has done it again.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 08:37 AM

hindi_language

Image used for representational purpose only.

A t a time when Tamil Nadu is seething at the perceived attempts to impose Hindi on the people of the state, the Centre has done it again. On July 11, just three days before the test for recruitment for postal jobs, the postal department amended an earlier notification that allowed candidates to take the test in Hindi, English or the regional language.

As per the new pattern announced, candidates could only take the test in Hindi and English. As expected, this move sparked outrage in the state and was legally challenged. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a special sitting the night before the test, allowed it to be conducted but barred the release of the results. Candidates who took the test the next day struggled and were understandably anxious about their chances for jobs.

The postal department has yet to come forward with an explanation for why it amended its notification and why it did so just days before the test. The recruitment is for jobs that require rural postings. One would imagine knowledge of the local language would be more of an asset in this scenario rather than felicity in English or Hindi. Yet, the notification was amended to the effect that those more comfortable with the local language would be at a disadvantage while taking the test. By making this change at the last minute, the candidates were also deprived of any opportunity to prepare themselves to take the test in English or Hindi. 

Though the Centre backtracked on Tuesday after protests, and agreed to cancel the exam and conduct it again in all regional languages, its original decision betrayed a bias towards a one-size-fits-all approach that does a disservice to the diversity of this nation. Worse, such changes are unlikely to even contribute towards any better efficiency in services. Regional parties allege that such moves are attempts to establish a cultural hegemony over the South. The Centre has the hard job of explaining to the people of Tamil Nadu, and other states, if that is not the case. 

