When umpires make headlines

In isolation, the 12th ball of the World Cup final was one of the finest pieces of cricket on Sunday.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Marais Erasmus

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena (R) ruled Jason Roy out wrongly in the semifinal. (Photo | AP)

In isolation, the 12th ball of the World Cup final was one of the finest pieces of cricket on Sunday. A peach from English paceman Jofra Archer hit the deck, moved a fraction away, squared Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill up before settling in Jos Buttler’s gloves. A loud appeal followed, but Marais Erasmus was unmoved. Replays showed Guptill did well to avoid contact with bat—the ball hit his trousers and Erasmus got it right. Something the umpires did not do too often in this tournament.

In a World Cup sometimes blighted by bad calls, Kumar Dharmasena and Erasmus put out an encore in the sport’s biggest match in four years. Between them, they seemed to have forgotten the rules while deciding on five or six ricocheted overthrow runs, got a leg-before wrong by a wide margin and were inconsistent.

Yes, it’s easier to criticise them after 1,000 slow-motion replays, but a few were obvious to the naked eye. The Ross Taylor lbw was clearly missing the stumps even at normal speed while Jason Roy’s looked plumb. One doesn’t need to be a genius to figure out what was given out and what wasn’t. Elite sport stops becoming elite the moment officials inadvertently spoil the fun.

There were at least two instances of a missed no-ball during crucial moments in the India-New Zealand semifinal and the Australia-West Indies group game. In the former, it was a technical no-ball when six fielders were outside the ring instead of five. You can be run out of a free-hit but who’s to say if MS Dhoni would have even played that shot.

In the latter, Chris Gaffaney gave Chris Gayle out three times in under 10 minutes. Gayle reviewed thrice but was done in by ‘umpire’s call’ the third time. The irony was Mitchell Starc had overstepped the previous ball, but Gaffaney did not spot it. In a sport where the margins are ridiculously slim, the umpires let themselves down many times.

Add to this the ridiculous boundary rule to decide a Super Over tie, then there’s something awry in the laws of the game. The ICC must take a serious relook at this rule so that teams don’t feel cheated. After all, everyone wants to win fair and square.

