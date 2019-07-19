These industry captains deserve to be heard

In a recent address to students of his alma mater, St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, noted industrialist Adi Godrej warned that the rising intolerance, hate crimes and moral policing can “seriously damage” the economic growth of the nation. While congratulating the Narendra Modi government for its “grand vision” to grow the economy to a $5 trillion giant, he spoke words of caution too: “It’s not all a rosy picture now. One must not lose sight of the massive impoverishness plaguing our nation which can seriously damage the pace of growth going forward and prevent us from realising our potential.”

Captains of Industry generally swim with the tide, and are not known to make jarring critical comments for fear of seeing a negative impact on their business activities. Some though have chosen to buck the trend. Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy a few days ago also expressed his unhappiness at “what is happening in different parts of the country today.”

He urged the youth to state bluntly that this was not the country for which their forefathers got freedom. Similarly, years ago in March 2002, when Gujarat was rocked by communal riots, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh created a sensation by coming down heavily on both the Gujarat and Union governments for not being able to control widespread lawlessness against the minorities.

There is much to learn from Adi Godrej’s warning. Dividing society on caste and religious lines and fanning hate as a means of mobilisation may deliver short term gains, but in the long term it disrupts normal job cycles, freezes fresh investment and has an overall negative impact on economic growth. For businesses to prosper, we need stable social conditions, which are absent in many parts of the country today. It is also heartening to note that some among the Industry leaders, at some risk to themselves and their businesses, have opted to put out words of caution in the larger interests of the economy. It is hoped that instead of dismissing them outright, we would give them a listen.