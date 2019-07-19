Home Opinions Editorials

Ugly side of campus politics

When the Kerala High Court in 2017 held that politics has no place in academic institutions, politicians of all stripes opposed it.

Published: 19th July 2019

How to stop someone from singing? Use a knife. That’s what members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the CPM, proved when they stabbed a student at Thiruvananthapuram’s University College for refusing to stop singing when told to. The incident sparked mass protests on the campus, with even SFI sympathisers among the students raising their voice against goondaism by leaders of the leftist outfit, which has virtually ruled the college campus for years now. While those involved have been arrested, the incident has once again exposed the violent nature of campus politics in Kerala.

Politics has long been a part of campus life in the state with student outfits, offshoots of political parties, wielding considerable control over academic institutions—often using agitations and violence in equal measure. Last year, a student of Maharaja’s College in Kochi was murdered by a rival outfit. Violence has become a regular affair on campuses across Kerala, and perpetrators don’t only enjoy political protection, but are also actively encouraged and funded by parties. Student units are used to settle political scores, harass teachers and staff, and polarise society. No party or student outfit is an exception.

When the Kerala High Court in 2017 held that politics has no place in academic institutions, politicians of all stripes opposed it. They argued this went against the democratic rights of students and said it would lead to a growth of communal forces. Their concern is understandable, but now campus politics is more about violence and manipulating the system.

One cannot understand how allowing certain student outfits to control institutions will benefit society. The government must decide if it should continue to allow unruly elements among students to hold the educational system and institutions to ransom. If the ugliness of politics is hampering the process of education, it must be kept out. The government must at least look at regulating student politics by bringing in some rules and enforcing some order.

