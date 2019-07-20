Home Opinions Editorials

Centre should put the windfall gain to good use

This is possibly a wise decision as the economic future itself is uncertain given the slowdown both India and the world are facing.

The six-member committee headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan after stalling for a long time on declaring a surplus, has accepted that the government can gouge out some money from the central bank. Nevertheless the committee has not made public the amount which can be paid to the government. It has laid down the rider that the money should be paid out in tranches over three to five years.

This is possibly a wise decision as the economic future itself is uncertain given the slowdown both India and the world are facing. Governments also have a tendency to ask for refills whenever their cups are filled with coins.  The RBI has in the past argued that the money people think it has in its reserves really exists after revaluation of the bullion and foreign exchange it holds. It is in part a notional amount, as bullion and foreign exchange prices can drop just like they rise.

It has also been pointed out that in a developing country, the risk of banks failing are far more than in a developed nation and hence central bankers of nations like India need far higher capital reserves. The Jalan committee’s final verdict which came after weighing these arguments as well as points on capital adequacy made by those who feel the RBI has inflated reserves, will deliver an unbudgeted windfall gain for the Centre.

Many countries use windfall gains to set up physical or social infrastructure which they would otherwise not have been able to build. The Centre should keep that as an option, rather than using the money to plug the growing gap between revenue and expenditure.

As of now such a possibility however looks remote, given the way the Centre is moving to get other regulators too to part with their spare change. On Thursday, through an amendment in the Finance Bill, the government laid down that 75% of the surpluses held by the Securities and Exchange Board of India will have to be compulsorily transferred to the Consolidated Fund, a move which will certainly weigh heavily on the autonomy as well as financial position of the regulator.

