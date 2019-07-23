Home Opinions Editorials

Hail Hima, but be realistic

Over the last couple of days, social media has been blowing up with congratulatory messages for young athlete Hima Das.

Published: 23rd July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

India's Hima Das. | AP

Over the last couple of days, social media has been blowing up with congratulatory messages for young athlete Hima Das. The Assam girl has had a terrific run, winning five gold medals in international events. It is a laudable achievement indeed and any air time an athlete or athletics as a sport gets is welcome. However, people need to have a sense of perspective while heralding her as a medal hope at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Although Hima is a terrific upcoming prospect, one of the best that India has produced in a while, she is nowhere near world standards. One has to only look at the fact that she has not even qualified for the World Championships to be held in Doha later this year, despite winning all these races. The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) classifies events into 10 categories depending on the standard of the participants. Two of the races that Hima won were rated F—the lowest possible—and the other three were given a marginally higher rating of E. In the last race she won, in Czech Republic, all the medallists were Indians. A viral video showing her win that last race is actually from last year’s World U20 Championships, where she claimed gold.

This is not to say that Hima is all hype and nothing else. At 19, she’s a junior world champion, a two-time Asian Games medallist and the fastest 400m runner the country has ever seen. But overhyping her and setting targets she has slim chances of achieving will only be detrimental to her. A few years ago, the country reacted jubilantly to the news of India’s U17 football team beating the likes of Italy and Argentina. Then, when the team did not perform to expectations in the U17 World Cup, many fans turned on the players immediately. Pegging Hima as a Tokyo 2020 medallist and creating unreasonable expectations may end the same way. It’s better to let her develop without that burden and target a good show five or six years down the line.

