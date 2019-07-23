Home Opinions Editorials

Odisha farmers caught in a vicious circle

It’s that time of the year when stakes are high for the farmers. And things are just not looking up yet.

It’s that time of the year when stakes are high for the farmers. And things are just not looking up yet. July, the month when the monsoon is most vigorous in Odisha, has entered its last leg and 22 out of 30 districts have registered seriously deficient rainfall fuelling fears of yet another year of drought. The consequences are already showing. On July 18, a 38-year-old farmer in the village of Barkani in Balangir district ended his life by consuming poison out of sheer despondency—he was staring at complete devastation of his paddy crop. Balangir has received just about half of the normal rainfall this season.

The southwest monsoon arrived late in the state this year and so far, the overall rainfall deficit stands at 26% which is a matter of great concern. The month of July is critical for farming, and even now it has not rained enough. June had registered a 31% rainfall deficit while July has seen a 24% shortage. The third week of the current month reported rainfall deficit in the range of 80 to 90% in at least 18 districts.

Odisha has remained a paddy growing state; crop diversification is low while not many farmers go in for multiple cropping. Large parts of the state are rain-fed and irrigation coverage has been sluggish. As a result, farmers struggle to break out of the vicious circle. Climate change has been creating shorter windows of high rainfall days, adding to their misery. Large-scale migration, distress sale and farmer suicides have become an annual pattern. Although the state has been reporting crop loss in over 6.4 lakh hectare due to natural calamities in the last few years, it has also recorded bumper harvest of paddy, leading to a precarious situation for farmers.

With government procurement remaining unrevised and way below average productivity, paddy growers are left with huge unsold stock which leaves them at the mercy of middlemen. It’s about time the Odisha government, led by CM Naveen Patnaik who was lauded for his income assistance scheme KALIA launched last year, gave thought to the deep-rooted problems and not just scratch the dry surface. 
 

