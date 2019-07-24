Going the extra mile to save a life

Suicide is a complex issue. There are various factors that may intersect in such a way that an individual may feel there is no option but to attempt to die by suicide. Too often, however, suicide is viewed purely from a mental health perspective, with the belief that a person who attempts suicide has a mental illness. While mental health may indeed be a factor, experts now say that socioeconomic issues too play a role.

Different factors intersect to cause immense distress in an individual. Given this understanding, the response to suicide also needs to be complex and multidimensional, designed to prevent distress and establish support systems for vulnerable individuals.

In this context, the Tamil Nadu government’s recent announcement that counselling centres will be set up in various government hospitals to help prevent suicide is welcome. The move has demonstrated a willingness to tackle suicide and to view it as the public health concern that it is. Already, the government runs a helpline for health services that also offers support to people in distress. Making counselling services, mostly concentrated in urban India, more widely accessible is an important effort. However, it is as important that the government makes sure that trained and well-informed staff are available at these centres.

The government must also look beyond counselling and other mental health services to tackle other factors that could cause the death of individual by suicide. One of the factors is the availability of materials often used for self-harm such as pesticides and poisons.

The government must take greater efforts to limit the availability of such substances. Similarly, services such as aid, housing, pensions targeted at vulnerable citizens must be made available with minimal inconvenience so as to mitigate any economic stressors such persons may face. Youngsters are most vulnerable and so staff at schools and colleges should be trained to recognise signs of distress and refer distressed persons for counselling in non-stigmatising ways.