Many institutions have lost face in Karnataka saga 

At least the trust vote is over, bringing to the realm of de jure formality what was already known to be the factual case for some time now. That the H D Kumaraswamy government had lost majority. But the process through which this empirical, de facto reality was converted into legal-constitutional reality left institutions and individuals tarnished—from the Supreme Court ruling, to the behaviour of MLAs, and everything in between.

Elected representatives, political parties, the Speaker and the Governor, every actor in this gloomy morality play seemed geared to serve their own interests or that of their patrons, not the Constitution on which they take oath. One outcome of the Karnataka fiasco is worrisome: the public disconnect, apathy and even disgust with the political resources that go into making a government. The coalition falling surprises none because the contradictions within were public knowledge.

But never has the behaviour of MLAs been as visible as now. Till a decision on their status is reached, the next government too won’t have the desired stability. If the ‘rebels’ stay in a limbo, neither formally resigned nor disqualified, how will any side in the House attain simple majority? Can the Supreme Court give directions to the Speaker without compromising on the basic tenet of separation of power? The House will in all likelihood have a new Speaker when a new government is sworn in. Can a bipartisan election/selection to a constitutional position be possible in such a divided House? There are more questions than answers.

The trust vote has hardly brought the curtains down on the most contentious issues. Karnataka has come like a perverse case-study of all the maladies and loopholes in our democratic procedures. Maybe it’s time political parties are disbanded and individuals elected as independents. Governments thereafter can be formed the way IPL teams are formed, through bidding. No beating about the bush with ethical pretensions. Sheer transparency!