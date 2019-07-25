Home Opinions Editorials

Many institutions have lost face in Karnataka saga 

At least the trust vote is over, bringing to the realm of de jure formality what was already known to be the factual case for some time now.

Published: 25th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka assembly

Karnataka Assembly. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

At least the trust vote is over, bringing to the realm of de jure formality what was already known to be the factual case for some time now. That the H D Kumaraswamy government had lost majority. But the process through which this empirical, de facto reality was converted into legal-constitutional reality left institutions and individuals tarnished—from the Supreme Court ruling, to the behaviour of MLAs, and everything in between.

Elected representatives, political parties, the Speaker and the Governor, every actor in this gloomy morality play seemed geared to serve their own interests or that of their patrons, not the Constitution on which they take oath. One outcome of the Karnataka fiasco is worrisome: the public disconnect, apathy and even disgust with the political resources that go into making a government. The coalition falling surprises none because the contradictions within were public knowledge.

But never has the behaviour of MLAs been as visible as now. Till a decision on their status is reached, the next government too won’t have the desired stability. If the ‘rebels’ stay in a limbo, neither formally resigned nor disqualified, how will any side in the House attain simple majority? Can the Supreme Court give directions to the Speaker without compromising on the basic tenet of separation of power? The House will in all likelihood have a new Speaker when a new government is sworn in. Can a bipartisan election/selection to a constitutional position be possible in such a divided House? There are more questions than answers. 

The trust vote has hardly brought the curtains down on the most contentious issues. Karnataka has come like a perverse case-study of all the maladies and loopholes in our democratic procedures. Maybe it’s time political parties are disbanded and individuals elected as independents. Governments thereafter can be formed the way IPL teams are formed, through bidding. No beating about the bush with ethical pretensions. Sheer transparency!

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp