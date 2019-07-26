CPM-CPI rift is bad news for the struggling Left

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is certainly not more Marxist than its ally Communist Party of India. Though it is the parenthetical term that differentiates the two main communist parties of the country, their ideological positions are almost similar. But that doesn’t stop them from being at loggerheads, despite being partners in the Left Front.

The latest example is a series of clashes between student wings of the CPM and CPI in Kerala, and the police crackdown on a CPI protest in Kochi in which leaders, including an MLA, were severely beaten up. The incident has further soured the ties between the two parties in Kerala, where they share power.

The fact is the CPI has always made its differences with the CPM on various issues very clear—be it Munnar encroachment issue or killing of alleged Maoists in Malappuram or Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of functioning. While top leaders of both parties have publicly tried to play down the latest conflict, the underlying tension is too apparent to ignore.

The meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday saw CPI ministers questioning the police action, and party leaders elsewhere are once again talking about the CPM’s “high-handedness” and “big brotherly attitude”—causes of constant friction within the alliance.

Though the CPM—despite its dwindling dividends in politics—enjoys greater popularity than the CPI, and hence, has a numerical advantage, it can’t afford to take its ally for granted, especially at a time when it is engaged in a battle of political relevance, and survival.

The CPI, which needs the CPM for its electoral success, will do well to understand the reality and not precipitate the situation. Instead of resorting to public protests, it can try to resolve differences within the alliance. Being the bigger party, the onus is on the CPM to keep the alliance intact. The CPM must shed its air of superiority, rein in its youth and student outfits and be more accommodative of the feelings of its junior allies if it wants the Left Front to survive the crisis it is presently facing in Indian politics.