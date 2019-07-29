CWG boycott call needs rethink

On Friday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) set in motion a process that could have severe repercussions for sport in the country in the near future. After the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) decided to leave out shooting for the Birmingham edition, the IOA, after months of informal deliberations, wrote to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, with only one end goal: “Boycott the 2022 CWG.” The language of the letter leaves little scope for manoeuvre. India, rightly or wrongly, believes it has been slighted by the CGF and the Birmingham organisers. ‘India bashing’ has to end, said the letter. But then, is this really India bashing? The Birmingham organisers, ever since winning the rights in 2017, have said that shooting wouldn’t find a place in the programme.

Organising shooting in the city is a logistical headache. There are no permanent facilities. So the organisers decided to do away with shooting, an optional sport at CWG. The CGF has a list of disciplines which are mandatory and which are not. The IOA is aware of this. And all this was known in 2017 itself. Shooting has been India’s most productive sport at the CWG and if the IOA is so keen on it, they should try to get it a ‘mandatory’ tag rather than picking up fights.

Also, a boycott doesn’t reflect well on athletes and other sports that bring laurels to the country. What of wrestling, boxing, weightlifting? These games contributed 30 medals at the 2018 CWG. This shouldn’t send a wrong message to the players. Also, many athletes use the CWG to prepare for the Asian Games. If we do go ahead with this, it might not be the right choice. The ball is in the sports ministry’s court—the letter explicitly stated the IOA wants to meet Rijiju as early as possible to deliberate on the matter—and only it can arrive at a final decision. Rijiju has already gone on record saying the IOA cannot decide alone and one hopes that whatever decision they take, they keep in mind the greater good of all of India’s athletes.