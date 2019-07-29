Home Opinions Editorials

Pitfalls of playing the dirty numbers game

The two votes came from the BJP side, sending the hitherto cocky party unit into spasms of shock.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:00 AM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath last week humiliated Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargava for bragging about the BJP’s ability to pull down his government within 24 hours if the party’s top leadership gave the go ahead. Contriving a situation for division of votes over an amendment bill when both the treasury and the opposition wanted to let it sail through, Kamal Nath surprised the BJP by getting two more votes than the actual strength of his coalition. The two votes came from the BJP side, sending the hitherto cocky party unit into spasms of shock.

Coming as it did a day after the BJP brought down the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, Kamal Nath showed he was a master at political intrigue. As for the two MLAs, Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol, they now claim they are with the Congress, though the BJP does not want to disown them yet. For a party that puts a premium on discipline, the BJP cannot wield the stick just yet as it would increase the seat gap it has with the Congress. The grand old party (114) is ahead of the BJP (109) by just five seats.

If the chief minister thought the BJP finally got its comeuppance, the Enforcement Directorate has started turning the screw on his nephew Ratul Puri in connection with money laundering in the `3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal. Summoned to the ED’s office on Saturday, Puri made an appearance and was asked to wait, but he quickly slipped out on the pretext of taking a leak. He then got interim relief from arrest through a court in Delhi till Monday.

If the Centre is indeed using the ED to settle political scores, as is made out to be by its rivals, the heat on Puri is actually aimed at Kamal Nath. The game is still wide open. As for the rebels, they come from the Congress stock and are serial party hoppers. It’s time the BJP introspects on the kind of human resources it is importing from other parties to play the numbers game in various states, including West Bengal, if it does not want to repent at leisure.

