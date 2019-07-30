Home Opinions Editorials

Jagan line right on kapu quota

However, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu promised the community the moon in 2014 only to face a violent stir soon after coming to power.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

The demand for reservation to Kapus has once again come to the fore with the Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh overturning a legislation enacted by the previous TDP regime allocating half of the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) to the community. Kapus, like Gujjars in Rajasthan, have been pressing for inclusion among other backward classes for long and at times, their agitation turned violent. Politicians have only muddied the waters over the years with false promises.

There is no easy way out of the problem. Including Kapus among OBCs and providing reservation over and above the OBC quota is impossible without a Constitutional amendment since reservations cannot exceed 50 per cent as per the Supreme Court verdict. Reducing the quota for OBCs to accommodate Kapus cannot be done either without antagonising the former.

However, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu promised the community the moon in 2014 only to face a violent stir soon after coming to power. After constituting a committee to look into the socio-economic circumstances of the community, he discredited the panel himself.

The panel report, not endorsed by its chairman, was tabled in the Assembly inviting allegations of doctoring it to suit his political needs. He went on to pass a bill in the House providing 5% quota for Kapus among OBCs only for it to be rejected by the Centre. As the 2019 polls neared, he passed another bill allocating half the 10 per cent quota for EWS to Kapus. 

Naidu’s antics have created confusion at a time when admissions to various courses are on. The Jagan government has done the right thing by enforcing the EWS quota as is. Going down the Naidu path could have caused inconvenience to students, and led to legal tangles. Credit must be given where it is due. Jagan has refused to play politics over the Kapu issue and kept his word on increased budgetary allocations for their welfare.

The EWS quota ought to have put an end to more demands by various communities to be considered backward. Clearly, it hasn’t. It will not, so long as political parties continue to use quotas as political instruments.

