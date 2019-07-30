Home Opinions Editorials

Where even cops fear for  their safety

While the irony of  protectors of law seeking protection for themselves cannot be missed, cops pressing the panic button is a huge statement on the situation in the state.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Two days after a police officer ended up in hospital after facing mob fury over delayed response to a minor’s death in Odisha’s Balasore district, the umbrella body of state cadre officers called a press conference demanding a separate law for safety of cops. The body referred to one such provision that exists for the protection of doctors serving in government hospitals.

While the irony of  protectors of law seeking protection for themselves cannot be missed, cops pressing the panic button is a huge statement on the situation in the state. Contrary to the government’s efforts to paint the law and order situation as hunky dory, things on the ground are crumbling. The Odisha police is battling a serious dip in public perception amid an alarming rise in crime. At this time, its own officers displaying panic does not send the right message.

The crime figures released by the government are not positive. The state has the dubious distinction of reporting one of the highest rape incidence in the country. Last year, over 2,500 rapes were reported in the state. Despite a flurry of activities on social media and on the ground, cases of sexual assaults, particularly against minor girls, have not shown any signs of abating.

This must be a matter of concern for the incumbent government that won its record fifth term riding on the confidence of its women constituents. Murder, rioting, dacoity and other crimes too have shown an increase indicating that policing, in general, has slipped in the state. 

Blaming all this on police alone would be too simplistic because there are gaps in terms of vacancies, resources and technology when compared to other developed states. But that should be no excuse for not strengthening the police force after 19 years of interrupted rule. Law and order, and crime investigation wings must be separated and technology must be adopted. It’s about time the Naveen Patnaik government went back to the drawing board and re-strategised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp