Where even cops fear for  their safety

Two days after a police officer ended up in hospital after facing mob fury over delayed response to a minor’s death in Odisha’s Balasore district, the umbrella body of state cadre officers called a press conference demanding a separate law for safety of cops. The body referred to one such provision that exists for the protection of doctors serving in government hospitals.

While the irony of protectors of law seeking protection for themselves cannot be missed, cops pressing the panic button is a huge statement on the situation in the state. Contrary to the government’s efforts to paint the law and order situation as hunky dory, things on the ground are crumbling. The Odisha police is battling a serious dip in public perception amid an alarming rise in crime. At this time, its own officers displaying panic does not send the right message.

The crime figures released by the government are not positive. The state has the dubious distinction of reporting one of the highest rape incidence in the country. Last year, over 2,500 rapes were reported in the state. Despite a flurry of activities on social media and on the ground, cases of sexual assaults, particularly against minor girls, have not shown any signs of abating.

This must be a matter of concern for the incumbent government that won its record fifth term riding on the confidence of its women constituents. Murder, rioting, dacoity and other crimes too have shown an increase indicating that policing, in general, has slipped in the state.

Blaming all this on police alone would be too simplistic because there are gaps in terms of vacancies, resources and technology when compared to other developed states. But that should be no excuse for not strengthening the police force after 19 years of interrupted rule. Law and order, and crime investigation wings must be separated and technology must be adopted. It’s about time the Naveen Patnaik government went back to the drawing board and re-strategised.