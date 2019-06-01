Home Opinions Editorials

Dumping grounds no more

India, thanks to hectic lobbying by activists over the years, finally imposed a complete ban on the import of solid plastic waste in March this year.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

What would you do if your rich and powerful neighbour, who consumes a lot of goods, keeps dumping his waste inside your compound? This is exactly what the so-called first-world nations have been doing to their poorer neighbours for a long, long time. On Wednesday, Malaysia decided enough is enough and announced it would send a whopping 100 tonnes of plastic waste back to Australia, where it originally came from. According to the Malaysian environment minister, there were hundreds of plastic bottles that were “full of maggots”. On Friday, Philippines returned 69 containers of waste to Canada. Instead of recyclable materials the country had sent rotting garbage.

India is no stranger to this unwelcome gift. Very often, in the garb of recycling, hazardous waste, electronic waste and rotting garbage are shipped to Indian shores from ‘developed nations’.  Considering the sheer cost of sending it back, the waste is usually disposed off locally, posing a grave threat to the health of our citizens—usually the poorest among us—and environment. What is ironic is that these developed nations, which conveniently pack off their garbage to our backyard, advocate “shared responsibilities” when it comes to combating climate change.

India, thanks to hectic lobbying by activists over the years, finally imposed a complete ban on the import of solid plastic waste in March this year. Also, India is party to the Basel Convention, which bans trans-boundary movement of hazardous waste. However, electronic waste continues to flow freely into India from Europe and other nations. A sizeable chunk of this e-waste gets sent in the name of charity—old computers and gadgets for the poor, though most of them don’t work.It’s high time that nations such as India, Malaysia, Philippines and China dealt with this issue as a bloc. And the ‘developed’ world must deal with the ramifications of its mindless consumerism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp