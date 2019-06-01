Dumping grounds no more

What would you do if your rich and powerful neighbour, who consumes a lot of goods, keeps dumping his waste inside your compound? This is exactly what the so-called first-world nations have been doing to their poorer neighbours for a long, long time. On Wednesday, Malaysia decided enough is enough and announced it would send a whopping 100 tonnes of plastic waste back to Australia, where it originally came from. According to the Malaysian environment minister, there were hundreds of plastic bottles that were “full of maggots”. On Friday, Philippines returned 69 containers of waste to Canada. Instead of recyclable materials the country had sent rotting garbage.

India is no stranger to this unwelcome gift. Very often, in the garb of recycling, hazardous waste, electronic waste and rotting garbage are shipped to Indian shores from ‘developed nations’. Considering the sheer cost of sending it back, the waste is usually disposed off locally, posing a grave threat to the health of our citizens—usually the poorest among us—and environment. What is ironic is that these developed nations, which conveniently pack off their garbage to our backyard, advocate “shared responsibilities” when it comes to combating climate change.

India, thanks to hectic lobbying by activists over the years, finally imposed a complete ban on the import of solid plastic waste in March this year. Also, India is party to the Basel Convention, which bans trans-boundary movement of hazardous waste. However, electronic waste continues to flow freely into India from Europe and other nations. A sizeable chunk of this e-waste gets sent in the name of charity—old computers and gadgets for the poor, though most of them don’t work.It’s high time that nations such as India, Malaysia, Philippines and China dealt with this issue as a bloc. And the ‘developed’ world must deal with the ramifications of its mindless consumerism.