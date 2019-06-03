Modi 2.0 sets the ball rolling for ideological goals

Just as the focus of the Modi 1.0 government was on developmental issues to expand the party’s acceptability and reach, 2.0 could have an ideological underpinning so as to consolidate the gains and work on core issues like education reform. For much of 1.0, governmental activity was so ideologically neutral that one of the brightest in the parivar went on a sabbatical in a huff as his attempts to do some spade work in a specific sector hit a ministry wall. Remember, in the second half of the last year, the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP, threw a fit over the delay in the timeline for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, after the Supreme Court indicated it was in no hurry to hear the title suit. Of what use could power be if it did not serve the purpose of ideology, the RSS reasoned. BJP president Amit Shah held marathon discussions with the Sangh, persuaded it to end its sulk and leveraged its network to win a bigger mandate this time around. It’s now time to deliver.

It perhaps began with the draft national education policy released on the day the new HRD minister assumed office, which recommends incorporation of Indian knowledge systems in the curriculum and the offering of Sanskrit at all levels of school as an optional language. Sanskrit textbooks at the foundational and middle school level may be rewritten in simple language so as to teach Sanskrit through Sanskrit, the policy recommends, which is exactly in sync with the parivar line. The draft is already causing discomfort in Tamil Nadu, prodding the Centre to try and dispel fears of Hindi imposition.

Here’s where Home Minister Amit Shah comes in. His ability to get things done is legendary. Now that he is the de facto number two in Modi 2.0, his arc of influence is expected to go way beyond the position he holds. In other words, he would be expected to deliver on issues such as the Ram temple and education reforms. His skill at piloting them from within the government would be put to test. If he succeeds, he would have proved himself worthy of being called Modi’s true successor.