Money matters in this dealy race to the top 

There is a sense of déja vu in what has just happened at the top of the world. As the annual climbing period comes to a close, the all-consuming passion to summit Mt Everest has this year brought back many body bags, making this one of the worst seasons in a decade. A third of the permit holders this year were from India and among the four who lost their lives were Kalpana Dash, Odisha’s only woman Mt Everest summiteer, and Mumbai mountaineer Anjali Kulkarni.

Both perished during the descent. Eleven people lost their lives and the world listened to horror stories of mountaineers walking past frozen bodies of trekkers. This has led to world-wide criticism of the traffic jam reported on the world’s highest point. So, who is to blame for the loss of precious lives? Experts point fingers at the Nepal government which makes the most of the mountaineering industry. For every permit it grants, it gets $11,000. And as the government’s revenue goes up, the race to the top gets more crowded. There is only a small window to summit the peak, and every minute counts.

The clamour for restrictions over permits has grown ever since the spate of deaths was reported. But would the kingdom nation oblige when the industry in question stands at $300 million, which is pretty lucrative for a small country like Nepal? It is every mountaineer’s ultimate dream to stand on the living-room sized plateau at the top of the world.

That unquenchable human thirst for adventure has lured many to take the trip to Sagarmatha where death lurks at every step of the way. But beyond the adventure and romance to conquer, one of the most arduous tasks on earth is also about commerce. As the number of international expedition companies offering trips that cost a fortune has multiplied, cheaper alternatives have now come up, taking advantage of the rush to summit the 29,029 feet high peak.

This has definitely not helped mountaineers who may not have the fitness, experience and ability to withstand the death zone. While Nepal is under pressure to revise its permit regulations, it would also be prudent for the government to take a fresh look.