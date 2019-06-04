Will read it right ?

A day after India’s cricketers begin their World Cup sojourn with an outing against South Africa, their hockey counterparts will embark on an equally important campaign of their own. The FIH Series Finals, beginning in Bhubaneswar on June 6, offers a priceless meal ticket to the Olympic qualifiers later in the year and the Indian team will be keen to seal its qualification at the earliest.

Having skipped the Pro League route for this very reason, the team would be made a laughing stock if it fails to finish in the top two in this competition. To help the team in this regard, Hockey India has appointed the highly-rated Graham Reid, the man who coached Australia to multiple gold medals at the world stage between 2014 and 2016. While HI took their time in appointing the former Australia international player—four months went by from the time they sacked Harendra Singh—Reid is expected to lead India’s charge at the 2020 Olympics.

This is easier said than done for multiple reasons. The sheer challenge of the 54-year-old’s task was highlighted during the team’s tour of Australia last month. In the two-match Test series against Australia, it lost 0-2 with a combined aggregate of 2-9 (0-4 followed by 2-5). Getting results against the big boys has been a permanent Achilles Heel and if Reid wants to be in the job for a long time, he has to solve that. Beating the world’s best sides on a consistent basis is the ultimate challenge. But Reid also has several puzzles to solve on a more urgent basis.

Chief among them is getting the forwards purring without losing the structural integrity of the side. It is for this reason why the upcoming Series Finals will be an intriguing watch. The opponents, Japan aside, may not offer stiff resistance. But it’s time the World No 5 develops a ruthless streak and starts behaving like a serious hockey outfit. In the last 25 years, 25 coaches have tried to turn our hockey team into a serious outfit. All of them failed. Will Reid succeed?