Indians, identities and immigrants

There are currently only a few hundred foreigners’ tribunals in Assam to investigate thousands of complaints of illegal immigration.

Karil War Veteran foreigner, Mohammed Sana Ullah

Retired honorary lieutenant Mohammed Sanaullah. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Even before the dust on the alleged illegal detention of retired Army man Mohammed Sanaullah could settle, there are reports now of the Assam Police having detained a woman named Madhubala because they mistook her for Madhumala, who the authorities suspected of being an illegal immigrant. Madhubala’s case came to light after Sanaullah’s arrest made national headlines.

While Sanaullah’s case is shocking as he had served in the Army for 30 long years and is reported to have even fought in the Kargil war, Madhubala’s story is probably worse as she is still in detention following her arrest in 2016. In the meantime, Sanaullah’s case has got curiouser as three persons cited as witnesses by the authorities have now filed an FIR against a police officer for allegedly concocting their statements against the veteran. His family has moved the Gauhati High Court against his detention. While the HC will hopefully give its verdict expeditiously, both incidents have a clear message for the authorities: The process to identify and deport illegal immigrants is fraught with flaws and subject to personal prejudices.

There are currently only a few hundred foreigners’ tribunals in Assam to investigate thousands of complaints of illegal immigration. The Centre recently declared it would help Assam set up 1,000 more tribunals. Firstly, the tribunals are governed by the Foreigners Act, 1946, which places the burden of proof on the accused. Secondly, if the accused fails to turn up during trial, the tribunals can pass ex-parte orders declaring him a foreigner, following which he can be arrested and lodged in a detention camp. With the National Register of Citizens set to be updated by July 31, lakhs of people who were not able to prove their citizenship are liable to be declared foreigners, adding further burden on the tribunals. These drawbacks need the urgent attention of the Centre and the Assam government. A foolproof process to identify illegal immigrants must be put in place.

