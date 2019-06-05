Home Opinions Editorials

India’s linguistic diversity must be respected

The speedy revision of the draft NEP may have been in the interests of killing a controversy.

The Centre’s move on Monday to release a revised draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 altering the controversial recommendation mandating Hindi for all school students in the country is welcome. It was also curious given that the NDA government had taken pains to explain that the document HRD Ministry had released on Friday was merely a draft. The MHRD had issued a clarification saying as much, even as Cabinet ministers were fielded to calm mounting anger in South India, specifically in Tamil Nadu.

Every party in Tamil Nadu, which has a long history of opposing efforts to mandate the study of Hindi in the state, came together in criticising the original draft’s recommendation, with the state government asserting that it would continue with a two-language policy. While the parties were criticised for making political hay out the issue, the fact remains that the draft’s original recommendation was tone-deaf and problematic. At its heart, the issue was not about Tamils or Kannadigas or Malayalees refusing to learn Hindi. The issue was one of choice being removed from the equation. By removing choice, the recommendation was effectively to make all students in non-Hindi speaking states study Hindi whether they wanted to or not, giving the language a status above all other Indian languages.

The reason English has always been more acceptable as a link language is that, despite being a colonial imposition, it is ‘neutral’ as it does not privilege one region of the country over the other. Interestingly, in many of the states considered Hindi-speaking, the hegemony of the language results in regional languages such as Bhojpuri and Awadhi being subsumed by Hindi, some even being reduced to dialects over the years.

The speedy revision of the draft NEP may have been in the interests of killing a controversy. However, this would be a good opportunity for the NDA government to recognise the cultural and linguistic diversity of the nation and look at ways to protect and promote languages and traditions of all its peoples, rather than just of some of them, as it is so often accused of doing.

