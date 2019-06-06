Home Opinions Editorials

On directionless autopilot amid drought

The Lok Sabha elections are over. The time for introspection, analysis or brainstorming should have been over by now.

Published: 06th June 2019

The Lok Sabha elections are over. The time for introspection, analysis or brainstorming should have been over by now.

The new government at the Centre—colourfully called Modi 2.0—is doing everything to hit the ground running. Besides a mini-purge at the top level and a few new inductions, a number of ministers retain their old portfolios, ostensibly picking up the thread exactly where it was left. 

The ruling coalition in Karnataka, however, is still to recover from the blow it received with the Lok Sabha results.

Every day the state wakes up to a fresh round of shadow-boxing between the coalition partners, JD(S) and Congress, and bouts of verbal wrestling within the Congress.

Only an unending appetite for attrition is on show, and it’s almost overshadowing the celebratory mood in the BJP—indeed, anticipating any political manoeuvring from that side. The state, meanwhile, is literally dangling between possible futures.

Whether the government stays or goes because of its own unresolved contradictions—or because a triumphant BJP may launch an operation to take the state towards a snap poll—is all a matter of speculation.

What is not is that large parts of the state are reeling under drought. 

The water crisis has reached such levels that part of the naval operations at the Karwar base may have to be shifted to Maharashtra. The chief minister is embarking on a village tour from North Karnataka later in June, BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa too is going on a drought review.

Both seem like a kind of preparation for polls. The Congress, meanwhile, is in disarray and deep confusion, spending more time in fratricide.

The state leadership seems to be missing in action, just like the Congress chief.

A Cabinet reshuffle, always a desperate attempt to placate rebels, has been in the works for weeks on end. Karnataka is on a directionless autopilot.

