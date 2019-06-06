Why markets are exuberant

Indian equities were down in the dumps last year since the credit events of September threatened a full-blown crisis. But it was reversed this year with a pre-poll rally on the hope that Narendra Modi would be voted back to power. When exit polls reinforced that, benchmark indices rallied to an all-time high. The decisive mandate that the NDA won, and the numbers the BJP bagged on its own, turned the optimism into euphoria carrying the Sensex firmly above 40,000 and Nifty over 12,000.

The euphoria comes at a time when the economic indicators are weak and corporate earnings growth sluggish. And the fiscal year that closed in March saw the weakest automobiles sales growth in years. Fundamentally, the Indian market at this stage is expensive in terms of the price-to-earnings multiple, a key metric. Yet, there aren’t any downgrades by brokerages. Why is there such an exuberance? India’s economy, many believe, is insulated from the vagaries of global trade wars, and the government has sent out early signals that it would continue with its policies for smooth conduct of business—and that provides stability. A bigger mandate gives hope of further reforms, even if it comes to the state-run enterprises. Global turbulence has been discounted and the lower oil prices are a tailwind for the domestic economy. That takes care of one of the major worries—currency.

Trade wars can be bad for commodity stocks, but low commodity prices can cut costs for user industries. But the problems that have been plaguing growth need immediate attention, and better numbers at least in the second half of the current fiscal are needed for the market to continue its journey upwards. In the near term, if farm and non-farm rural wages go up, that would be an immediate fillip to consumption. Speeding up infrastructure projects would add to the economic momentum. The NBFC crisis is still threatening credit markets, and the imminent collapse of some players can jolt equity markets. Thursday’s credit policy announcements may have some answers to how policymakers are going to address the issue of liquidity and flow of credit.