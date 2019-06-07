Home Opinions Editorials

Nipah: Be alert, but don’t panic

Nipah is back and it’s testing times again for the people of Kerala.

Nipah awareness posters in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai carry wrong spelling for Nipah | Annapoornisupriya G

The viral disease had claimed 17 lives in the state last year, and though there has been only one confirmed case so far this year, the scare is real. The state government and its health department, comprising some dedicated professionals, rightly earned kudos for efficiently containing the virus and limiting the impact of the outbreak last year. This time too the response has been quick and measures seemingly foolproof.

The healthcare system has been put on alert and various government departments are working in tandem. Round-the-clock monitoring is going on and it seems the situation is under control. A sign of that is schools across Kerala reopened on Thursday as per schedule.

Yet, it must be stressed that we are dealing with an extremely contagious infection and there is no vaccine available to fight the virus - a reason why the WHO has put it on the ‘priority pathogen’ list, which also has the deadly Ebola. While panic is the last thing we want, any slackness in monitoring or containing the virus could prove costly.

The government and healthcare staff are doing all they can to deal with the situation, with their experience of handling last year’s outbreak coming in handy, but a lot depends on the cooperation they get from the public. People must stay alert, take precautions, cooperate with those working to contain the disease and, most importantly, desist from spreading rumours. In the age of social media, it’s a risk we can’t afford as the danger is real and the task huge.

The government must crack down on people spreading rumours. The way last year’s outbreak in Kozhikode and surrounding areas was handled has shown the virus can be contained. There’s no reason to suspect the situation may go out of control this time. But the government must make sure there’s no laxity on the part of its officials and healthcare staff. And the media must make sure that only right and relevant information reaches the public.

